Takealot taken to task over price of face masks, removes them from site

JOHANNESBURG – After the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in South Africa on Thursday, the word became the most searched for on Google and on social media.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to be prepared - practise good hygiene and stay informed - but don’t panic.

As the virus continues to spread around the world, shoppers fearful of quarantine measures have been stocking up on supplies in case of isolation.

The surge in demand for face masks on home soil saw South Africa's leading online store, Takealot, hike prices.

Blogger Brent Lindeque noticed the surge in prices and took Takealot to task.

The online store conceded that the price hike was wrong and removed the product from the site.

“We are engaging with this seller directly on this particular listing,” Takealot continued to say.

At the same time, shops in Japan, the US, New Zealand and Australia have run low on the toilet paper. In Hong Kong, thieves held up a supermarket to steal a delivery.

On the 6th of Feb I bought a pack of these exact masks (50) at @Dischem for R75.



Today on @TAKEALOT the exact same product is R1925 more expensive than a month ago. And that's with their fabulous 20% discount.



How did these masks go from R75 to R2500 in one month. 😷 pic.twitter.com/7dANq7ahQQ — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) March 6, 2020

NOTE: You can only contract coronavirus when someone who has the virus and is showing symptoms of: coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever (all at the same time) cough or sneeze close to you, and the saliva or phlegm droplets reach your eyes, nose or mouth. Maintain a 1-2m distance from sick people and practice proper hygiene.