Suspected coronavirus case identified in WC

CAPE TOWN - A suspected COVID-19 case is under investigation at Tygerberg Hospital.

Earlier on Friday, a person who matched the Health Department's criteria for a suspected coronavirus infection was identified.

The person was taken to the healthcare facility for further assessment and doctors were awaiting the outcome of laboratory tests.

South Africa's first COVID-19 case was identified in Hilton, north of Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever reiterated that the province was ready to tackle any cases of coronavirus and urged the public not to panic.

"A person matching the case definition of COVID-19 was identified earlier today. Our response team was alerted and collected the patient. As per normal routine and protocol, the patient was taken to the designated hospital for further assessment and tests. This is part of our routine response management process which is working."

