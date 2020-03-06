Spreading fake news on COVID-19 will cause panic - Mkhize
The minister said that his department was prepared for any possible COVID-19 cases that may arise.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned the media and South Africans to stop spreading fake news regarding the coronavirus.
The minister said that his department was prepared for any possible COVID-19 cases that may arise.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says government has heightened surveillance to safeguard the country against the virus. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/5j6SuTiPuH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2020
South Africa's currently dealing with its first confirmed case of the virus after a 38-year old man tested positive after travelling from Italy with his wife.
He has since been in self-isolation in KwaZulu-Natal while his family was being tested.
Mkhize said that the spreading of fake news would cause panic which could be dangerous.
"If we are concerned that there might be a risk of anyone else being affected, we will then take them out to another place where they'll be quarantined. This is only one place, so it's not the same as in Wuhan. We're looking at this from a scientific perspective. The guidelines from WHO are very good as they give us a sense of all of that."
[WATCH] Mkhize warns about the spread of fake news. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/lbfloY1PoH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2020
More in Local
-
Auditor-General tells MPs he still feels threatened in some municipalities
-
Protest action sees CPUT suspend operations
-
Lawyer argues Ninow had diminished capacity when he raped girl (7)
-
Ramaphosa must make good on GBV promises, says advocacy group
-
How SA schools, churches and businesses aim to curb coronavirus spread
-
Ramaphosa declares state funeral for ANC former pres Alfred Xuma’s reburial
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.