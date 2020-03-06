Spreading fake news on COVID-19 will cause panic - Mkhize

The minister said that his department was prepared for any possible COVID-19 cases that may arise.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned the media and South Africans to stop spreading fake news regarding the coronavirus.

The minister said that his department was prepared for any possible COVID-19 cases that may arise.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says government has heightened surveillance to safeguard the country against the virus. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/5j6SuTiPuH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2020

South Africa's currently dealing with its first confirmed case of the virus after a 38-year old man tested positive after travelling from Italy with his wife.

He has since been in self-isolation in KwaZulu-Natal while his family was being tested.

Mkhize said that the spreading of fake news would cause panic which could be dangerous.

"If we are concerned that there might be a risk of anyone else being affected, we will then take them out to another place where they'll be quarantined. This is only one place, so it's not the same as in Wuhan. We're looking at this from a scientific perspective. The guidelines from WHO are very good as they give us a sense of all of that."