School attended by KZN coronavirus patient's children closed for the day

In a statement, the Cowan House Preparatory School said it was in constant communication with experts from the NICD.

DURBAN - The school of the children of the Pietermaritzburg man diagnosed with coronavirus has been shut down for Friday.

In a statement, the Cowan House Preparatory School said it was in constant communication with experts from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

• Coronavirus: What symptoms should I look out for?

The school said the NICD advised that it was unnecessary to close the school for Friday, but due to lack of clarity and uncertainty at this point, all extra-curricular activities scheduled for the weekend would also be cancelled.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit the school in the afternoon and share more details on the country’s first case of the new virus.

WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about Coronavirus