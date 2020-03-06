SA health authorities on high alert amid first confirmed Coronavirus case

South Africa is now in the containment stage of the epidemic, which has infected about 95,000 people worldwide - 80,000 of them in China.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa’s health authorities are going all out to contain the spread of the coronavirus after the first case on home soil was confirmed on Thursday.

South Africa is now in the containment stage of the epidemic, which has infected about 95,000 people worldwide - 80,000 of them in China. This means trying to stop the spread of the infection.

• Coronavirus factbox: What is it and how does it behave?

The first case is a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal father of two who tested positive three days after returning home from a trip to Italy on 1 March. He is being treated in a designated hospital in the province, while his wife and children are in self-quarantine at home.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) gave a briefing at Parliament on Thursday.

Mkhize said it was important to keep calm and act on factual information only.

“People should not spread fake news, unverified news or gossip because that’s really causing a lot of unnecessary panic,” he said.

He said health authorities were moving to contain the spread of infection.

“Our emergency operations centre is going to start working now 24 hours – we expect people to be able to call at any time of the day or night,” Mkhize said.

The focus is on the KZN man who tested positive, his family and people he was in contact with.

“We are also going to be calling people all over to be able to create a comprehensive list of those that need to be observed, to be tested and to be taken into quarantine,” he said.

WATCH: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus