Ramaphosa must make good on GBV promises, says advocacy group
SA Women Fight Back’s Bronwen Litkie said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not delivered on those promises.
CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group SA Women Fight Back on Friday morning handed over a petition to the Presidency to pressure government to make good on its promises.
Six months ago, scores of women and men gathered in front of Parliament calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively in the fight against gender-based violence.
Ramaphosa made several promises to the crowd on that day.
#GenderBasedViolence SA Women Fight Back has handed over a petition to the Presidency - to pressure government to make good on its promises. They say the President made several promises to women who marched to Parliament six months ago and yet there has been little change. JK pic.twitter.com/ZQjxzMRhSy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2020
SA Women Fight Back’s Bronwen Litkie said that he had not delivered on those promises.
"The president made 16 promises to us on changes that he would make related to gender-based violence and we're sitting six months later and nothing has changed in our lives. So we've put together this petition to say that we want action on the things he promised us."
Litkie said that the petition amassed more than 530,000 signatures.
The regional manager at the Presidency accepted the petition.
More in Local
-
How SA schools, churches and businesses aim to curb coronavirus spread
-
Ramaphosa declares state funeral for ANC former pres Alfred Xuma’s reburial
-
Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser, face masks fly off shelves in Joburg
-
WATCH LIVE: Mkhize gives update on Hilton coronavirus situation
-
MPs 'pleased' with Acsa's measures to detect coronavirus at ports of entry
-
Prasa given Friday deadline to settle R114m CoCT debt or face disconnection
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.