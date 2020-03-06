Ramaphosa must make good on GBV promises, says advocacy group

SA Women Fight Back’s Bronwen Litkie said that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not delivered on those promises.

CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group SA Women Fight Back on Friday morning handed over a petition to the Presidency to pressure government to make good on its promises.

Six months ago, scores of women and men gathered in front of Parliament calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act decisively in the fight against gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa made several promises to the crowd on that day.

SA Women Fight Back’s Bronwen Litkie said that he had not delivered on those promises.

"The president made 16 promises to us on changes that he would make related to gender-based violence and we're sitting six months later and nothing has changed in our lives. So we've put together this petition to say that we want action on the things he promised us."

Litkie said that the petition amassed more than 530,000 signatures.

The regional manager at the Presidency accepted the petition.