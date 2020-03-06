Ramaphosa declares state funeral for ANC former pres Alfred Xuma’s reburial
Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral that will be held in Manzana Village in the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the reburial of struggle icon and former African National Congress (ANC) president Dr Alfred Bitini Xuma who died in 1962.
Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral that will be held in Manzana Village in the Eastern Cape.
The Presidency said Xuma was one of the first Africans to qualify as a medical doctor and received the Order of Luthuli in Gold posthumously.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said his reburial would be a special official funeral category one at the request of the Eastern Cape government and flags would fly at half-mast until the funeral.
“He passed away in January in 1962 in Johannesburg after a life of selfless service to justice and humanity. Dr Xuma was buried at the Brixton Cemetery in Johannesburg, but is now being taken home to his final resting place, in his birthplace of KwaManzana Village, in Engcobo, in the Eastern Cape.”
More in Politics
-
ANC: Pension funds should also be used to invest in small businesses
-
DA considering legal option after Tshwane council placed under administration
-
Makhura 'ready to defend' decision to place Tshwane under administration
-
I'm an activist against gender-based violence, says Boy Mamabolo
-
EFF welcomes Gauteng govt's move to place Tshwane under administration
-
After Tshwane placed under administration, ANC wants decisive by-election win
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.