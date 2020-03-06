Ramaphosa declares state funeral for ANC former pres Alfred Xuma’s reburial

Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral that will be held in Manzana Village in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for the reburial of struggle icon and former African National Congress (ANC) president Dr Alfred Bitini Xuma who died in 1962.

The Presidency said Xuma was one of the first Africans to qualify as a medical doctor and received the Order of Luthuli in Gold posthumously.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said his reburial would be a special official funeral category one at the request of the Eastern Cape government and flags would fly at half-mast until the funeral.

“He passed away in January in 1962 in Johannesburg after a life of selfless service to justice and humanity. Dr Xuma was buried at the Brixton Cemetery in Johannesburg, but is now being taken home to his final resting place, in his birthplace of KwaManzana Village, in Engcobo, in the Eastern Cape.”