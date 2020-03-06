Protest action sees CPUT suspend operations

Over the past few days, students have been removed from their lecture rooms and the library by demonstrators who reportedly told them they won't allow classes to continue until their grievances are heard.

CAPE TOWN - University operations have been suspended across all CPUT campuses.

Violent protests broke out at Bellville Campus this week.

Substantial damage had been done to several buildings and at least 17 cars were stoned during the protests.

Four students were arrested.

CPUT's Lauren Kansley earlier this week said they understood the protests were linked to residence and campus catering issues.

"All operations have been suspended across CPUT campuses as a result of protest action. The management team meets with the SRC at least three times a week and the protest action has been ongoing despite these engagements. Suspension of activities has taken place in the interests of staff and student safety."