Coronavirus: MPs to go on walk-about at OR Tambo International Airport
On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed South Africa’s first positive COVID-19 case – a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who travelled from Italy.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - As government works to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Parliament’s health portfolio committee will visit OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning to assesses screening processes.
On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed South Africa’s first positive COVID-19 case – a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who travelled from Italy.
• Coronavirus: What symptoms should I look out for?
The parliamentary oversight committee will go on a walk-about of the airport to see how people travelling into the country are screened. Members of Parliament (MPs) expressed their concern over South Africa's ability to deal with the outbreak.
Democratic Alliance (DA) health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube, who sponsored Thursday’s debate in the National Assembly on the virus, said South Africa had a potential health crisis on its hands and people should prepare for the worst.
“We should never unjustifiably spread fear; however, we should prepare for the worst. We know the state of our healthcare outside of an epidemic outbreak,”
Economic Freedom Fighters’ MP Naledi Chirwa was more scathing, saying the threat should have everyone concerned.
“If coronavirus can make a country like China build a hospital in weeks and still claim thousands of lives, what do you think it will do to SA that takes 10 years to build one dysfunctional maternity ward?”
But the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in the face of a crisis, panic was not a solution, while the African Christian Democratic Party called for prayer.
SA COOPERATING WITH WHO
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa was in constant contact with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the country traced the steps of its first case of the coronavirus.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) professor Cheryl Cohen said the institute was retracing the steps of the country’s first COVID-19 patient to determine if anyone else was at risk
“We are actively doing contact tracing to ensure containment of the virus,” she said.
Ramaphosa said South Africa was cooperating with the WHO to ensure that the one case didn't become a crisis.
“To be immediately in touch with the World Health Organisation and the minister has done that – that’s the help that we would need – but other countries such as China have been able to contain it and we wish them luck. We will be in touch with other experts,” he said.
The president already warned that the impact of coronavirus will be big on the country’s already ailing economy, starting with tourism.
WATCH: Ramaphosa on first coronavirus case in SA: Be prepared, but do not panic
More in Local
-
ACSA increases safety measure at all airports for coronavirus detection
-
2 Hawks members among 5 killed in NW cash-in-transit heist shootout
-
School attended by KZN coronavirus patient's children closed for the day
-
ANC: Pension funds should also be used to invest in small businesses
-
Coronavirus: SANDF denies reports soldiers refuse to travel to Wuhan
-
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes Viral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.