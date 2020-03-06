MPs 'pleased' with Acsa's measures to detect coronavirus at ports of entry
Since the first confirmed case reported this week, Acsa said it had increased its responsive measures including deploying military health personnel to airports.
JOHANNESBURG - The parliamentary portfolio committee said it was satisfied with the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa)’s safety measures to detect the coronavirus at ports of entry.
The members of Parliament are currently on a tour of the port health services facilities at OR Tambo International Airport.
The man who has tested positive for the coronavirus, passed through OR Tambo, forcing management to up its screening protocols.
Committee chair Sibongiseni Dlomo said he was happy with the measures that had been put in place.
“I am really satisfied with what we saw and we are actually very much happy with the whole staff compliment, in all the various stops we had.”
However, the Economic Freedom Fighter’s Naledi Chirwa said she still had concerns.
“…because then, to believe that things are under control is a tiny bit misleading, like the issue of disseminating information.”
The members of Parliament were all in agreement that Acsa needed to be supported in order to fight the possible spread of the virus.
