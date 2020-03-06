Mpianzi family has 'a good chance' of pursuing lawsuit for son’s death
A scathing forensic report was released on Wednesday with findings against Parktown Boys’ High School and the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge where the 13-year-old drowned in January.
JOHANNESBURG - With Enock Mpianzi’s family preparing to sue those found to have acted negligently on the day of his death, police said on Thursday their investigation was almost complete.
After commissioning their investigation into the circumstances that led to Mpianzi’s death, his family instructed their lawyer to sue everyone involved.
The forensic report released this week found that the school, the governing body and the campsite were reckless to the extreme.
WATCH: Enock Mpianzi's death - Report names those who should be held liable
Legal expert Mthokozisi Maphumulo said the family had a strong case.
“Based on such fine details and the forensic report, the chances are good for them to sue those found to be negligent,” Maphumulo said.
Maphumulo said the damages could be significant.
“There will also be constitutional damages, general damages, severe trauma and grief as per the Michael Komape case,” he said.
The Gauteng Education Department was also being sued but it indicated it wouldn’t oppose the action.
READ: Executive summary of the report into the death of Enock Mpianzi
Enock Mpianzi Death Executive Summary Report by Janice Healing on Scribd
