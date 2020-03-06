View all in Latest
Mkhize urges school of COVID-19 patient's children to resume classes

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the school and assured parents and management that the virus would not spread to other pupils in the school through the children of the diagnosed man.

Cowan House Preparatory School. Picture: Facebook
Cowan House Preparatory School. Picture: Facebook
36 minutes ago

HILTON - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has urged the Hilton school in KwaZulu-Natal where one of the parents was diagnosed with the coronavirus to resume classes.

On Thursday night, Cowan House Preparatory School issued a notice to parents advising that in the wake of the diagnosis, the school would close on Friday while officials gained clarity on the matter.

Mkhize visited the school and assured parents and management that the virus would not spread to other pupils in the school through the children of the diagnosed man.

The man was diagnosed after returning with his wife from Italy on Sunday.

The minister said that government would not allow COVID-19 to spread further.

"We, as South Africa, want to be among the countries where we discover the coronarvirus, contain the spread, make sure that they recover and limit the spread. We don't want to see any lives of South Africans lost to the coronavirus because we've seen that it can be treated."

Mkhize asked for the community's cooperation as government fought the virus.

The minister also warned about the spread of fake news.

Mkhize said that efforts to evacuate South Africans in Wuhan, China were currently under way.

