Lawyer argues Ninow had diminished capacity when he raped girl (7)
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has approached the High Court for leave to appeal his sentence.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court has heard how convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's drug problem and his state of sobriety when he attacked a little girl should have been considered during sentencing.
Ninow has approached the High Court for leave to appeal his sentence.
He was convicted of rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs.
The Pretoria High Court has reserved judgment until next Tuesday.
Ninow’s lawyer Herman Alberts has argued that drug abuse had been normalised in his client’s life and that is why his addiction led him to rape the seven-year-old girl.
He said the court should have considered Ninow had diminished criminal capacity when he raped the child.
But Judge Mokhine Mosophe dismissed this, saying Ninow admitted that he was cognisant of his surroundings and he knew that what he was doing was a criminal offence.
WATCH: Judgment reserved on appeal bid by child rapist Ninow
More in Local
-
8 key facts from Minister's Mkhize's coronavirus update
-
Mkhize urges school of COVID-19 patient's children to resume classes
-
Auditor-General tells MPs he still feels threatened in some municipalities
-
Spreading fake news on COVID-19 will cause panic, says Mkhize
-
Protest action sees CPUT suspend operations
-
Ramaphosa must make good on GBV promises, says advocacy group
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.