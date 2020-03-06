KZN public assured province equipped to fight coronavirus
KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said that staff and resources had been made available at Grey's, Ngwelezana, Manguzi and Addington hospitals to assist with any cases of COVID-19.
HILTON - KwaZulu-Natal government officials said that the public could be assured that the spread of the coronavirus would be contained.
On Thursday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province said that there was a lack of parliamentary oversight as well as a dedicated budget to deal with cases of the virus for the province's four identified treatment centres.
KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu insisted that the province was well-equipped to fight the virus.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says government has heightened surveillance to safeguard the country against the virus. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/5j6SuTiPuH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2020
The MEC said that staff and resources had been made available at Grey's, Ngwelezana, Manguzi and Addington hospitals to assist with any cases of COVID-19.
"Once you have challenges like this, we have to sit down and say: 'How do we reprioritise with the budgets that we have?' We've done that."
Meanwhile, Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that schools would be kept abreast of all the developments but no schools should close as a result of the one case announced yesterday.
"We are not yet at the stage of an outbreak, so there's no need to close schools. When there are cases, we'll deal with them on a case-by-case basis, rather than taking a blanket approach."
Cowan House Preparatory School, which stopped classes on Friday after a parent of two pupils was diagnosed with the virus, said that it would resume schooling on Monday.
[WATCH] Mkhize warns about the spread of fake news. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/lbfloY1PoH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 6, 2020
