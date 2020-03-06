Judgment reserved in appeal bid of convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow

Nicholas Ninow was sentenced to life behind bars last year after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.

PRETORIA - Judgment in the appeal bid of convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has on Friday been reserved in the High Court in Pretoria.

Ninow was sentenced to life behind bars last year after being found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in 2018.

His lawyers argued that the Pretoria High Court failed to consider all aspects of his case before they sentenced him to life behind bars.

He previously told the court he didn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated the little girl and listed alcohol and drugs as contributing factors.

Judge Papi Masopa - who found Ninow guilty of rape, defeating the ends of justice and possession of drugs – said even though the rapist pleaded guilty, he never fully explained what he was doing in the women’s toilets.

But during arguments in mitigation of sentencing, the 21-year-old read out a poem to his victim where he told the court he was angry, in a dark place, and ruined by drugs.

Several civil rights organisations believe he had a fair trial and are already preparing to push back against his attempts to get any leniency.

ARGUMENTS

Ninow’s lawyer Herman Alberts has used certain aspects of his conviction to argue for leave to appeal his sentence.

Ninow was not present in court but Alberts argued that the court had not taken the circumstances in this case properly into consideration.

But the National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane insisted all that Alberts raised in court had already been considered during the trial.

Ninow’s lawyer has also argued that all three of his sentences must run concurrently and that must be corrected in Judge Mokhine Mosopa’s judgment.

The State has conceded to this.