How SA schools, churches and businesses aim to curb coronavirus spread
Catholic church authorities in Johannesburg have set out six guidelines to be implemented at Sunday services to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - South African businesses, schools and churches are now implementing extra hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that a South African had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kwazulu-Natal man recently travelled to Italy and health officials are now trying to track down everyone he has been in contact with.
Some of them include changes to the distribution of communion, no physical contact among congregants and the recommendation that people were sick, they should stay at home.
READ: Catholic Archdiocese of Johannesburg guidelines for stopping the spread of the coronavirus
The Coronavirus and Precautionary Measures by Janice Healing on Scribd
Meanwhile, several corporate companies have distributed hand sanitisers and banned non-essential travel.
A number of private schools have also sent out communication to parents in the past 24 hours recommending that children bring wet wipes and hand sanitisers to school while staff will be implementing extra cleaning measures.
Despite the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in South Africa, health authorities and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases have stressed that there's no need for panic as it's treatable and that most people who have become infected, experience mild illness and recover.
People should, however, continue to follow hygienic practices such as regular handwashing, and if they experience the simultaneous symptoms of fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, they should seek early medical care.
