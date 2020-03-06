Here’s a list of hospitals designated to treat coronavirus patients in SA
The virus was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and is causing an outbreak of disease throughout the world.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Africa.
Mkhize said the patient was a 38-year-old male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple was part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.
The patient went to a doctor on 3 March with symptoms of fever, headaches, malaise, a sore throat, and a cough.
Mkhize said the patient had been in self-isolation since then. On Friday, it was reported that the man diagnosed with the virus is feeling better and that his wife and children were not displaying any symptoms, but were taking the necessary precaution.
Below is a list of hospitals designated to act as emergency centres to treat coronavirus if necessary in SA:
Western Cape:
– Tygerberg Hospital
Gauteng:
– Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
– Steve Biko Academic Hospital
KwaZulu-Natal:
– Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg
Limpopo:
– Polokwane Hospital
Mpumalanga:
– Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela
Free State:
– Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein
North West:
– Klerksdorp Hospital
Northern Cape:
– Kimberley Hospital
Eastern Cape:
– Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay (PE)
