Here’s a list of hospitals designated to treat coronavirus patients in SA

The virus was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and is causing an outbreak of disease throughout the world.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday confirmed the first positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in South Africa.

Mkhize said the patient was a 38-year-old male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple was part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.

Coronavirus: What symptoms should I look out for?

The patient went to a doctor on 3 March with symptoms of fever, headaches, malaise, a sore throat, and a cough.

Mkhize said the patient had been in self-isolation since then. On Friday, it was reported that the man diagnosed with the virus is feeling better and that his wife and children were not displaying any symptoms, but were taking the necessary precaution.

The virus was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and is causing an outbreak of disease throughout the world. It is spread through the air, close personal contact or through touching contaminated objects.

Below is a list of hospitals designated to act as emergency centres to treat coronavirus if necessary in SA:

Western Cape:

– Tygerberg Hospital

Gauteng:

– Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

– Steve Biko Academic Hospital

KwaZulu-Natal:

– Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg

Limpopo:

– Polokwane Hospital

Mpumalanga:

– Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela

Free State:

– Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein

North West:

– Klerksdorp Hospital

Northern Cape:

– Kimberley Hospital

Eastern Cape:

– Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay (PE)

WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about Coronavirus

Timeline

