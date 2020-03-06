Gauteng pupil dies allegedly after ingesting poison
The details surrounding his death are still unclear, but the family suspects it’s a case of suicide.
JOHANNESBURG - A grade 11 pupil from Eldorado Park Secondary School has died on Friday allegedly after ingesting poison.
The details surrounding his death are still unclear, but the family suspects it’s a case of suicide. It’s understood this is the teenager’s second attempt to take his life.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. Indeed, we are lost for words to comfort them, we feel their pain during this time of grief.”
This brings to 22 the total number of pupils who have died since the start of this year’s academic programme.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
