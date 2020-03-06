Gauteng Premier Makhura’s office takes over fraud cases

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko announced this during her budget speech in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Finance Department is set to move its forensic department from the Treasury’s headquarters to the office of Premier David Makhura to speed up the finalisation of fraud cases.

MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko announced this during her budget speech in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled a R142.4 billion budget for this financial year, R859 million of that will go to the office of the premier.

The MEC said the previous structure where the province's forensic unit was based with Treasury delayed the finalisation of investigations and prosecutions.

“The premier’s office is having an integrity management unit that must work directly with this forensic unit and the police and the Special Investigating Unit. The premier is the one who can act on that,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She also announced the decentralisation of the open tender system by allocating specialist auditors to each department.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the province would also be conducting lifestyle audits this year, especially for supply chain management staff.