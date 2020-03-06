View all in Latest
Foreign national woman allegedly caught in CT eviction fracas gives birth

She was among the foreign nationals who were forced away from Greenmarket Square on Sunday.

Foreign nationals a few metres from Cape Town's Central Police Station. They say most people no longer have the accommodation they had four months back, and because they have nowhere to go they might as well be arrested. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Foreign nationals a few metres from Cape Town's Central Police Station. They say most people no longer have the accommodation they had four months back, and because they have nowhere to go they might as well be arrested. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A foreign national woman who had been living on the streets of Cape Town for months has given birth to a baby boy.

She was among the foreign nationals who were forced away from Greenmarket Square on Sunday.

It's alleged she was caught up in clashes with authorities, who on Monday tried to force the group from a park where they had spent the night.

EWN has learnt the woman gave birth in hospital and the mother and baby were healthy.

The group of foreign nationals were still camping on the street near the Central Police Station, while the City of Cape Town considered more legal avenues to resolve the issue.

Timeline

