Foreign national woman allegedly caught in CT eviction fracas gives birth

She was among the foreign nationals who were forced away from Greenmarket Square on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A foreign national woman who had been living on the streets of Cape Town for months has given birth to a baby boy.

She was among the foreign nationals who were forced away from Greenmarket Square on Sunday.

It's alleged she was caught up in clashes with authorities, who on Monday tried to force the group from a park where they had spent the night.

#CTrefugees Refugees making their way to the city’s Central Police Station to be arrested.



The Sheriff of the Court had given them two options - either be transported back to their various communities or be arrested. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/wppj5tbtj5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2020

EWN has learnt the woman gave birth in hospital and the mother and baby were healthy.

The group of foreign nationals were still camping on the street near the Central Police Station, while the City of Cape Town considered more legal avenues to resolve the issue.