Fires in Paarl, Wolseley, and Franschoek contained

The Cape Winelands municipality said the swift response from fire crews prevented the blazes from spreading into populated or agricultural land.

CAPE TOWN - Three fires that broke out in Paarl, Wolseley, and Franschoek on Thursday have been contained.

The Cape Winelands municipality said the swift response from fire crews prevented the blazes from spreading into populated or agricultural land.

Mop up operations would continue Friday.

The municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said: “In all three cases ground crews will remain in the scenes today to continue with monitoring and mopping up, and managing of flare-ups.”