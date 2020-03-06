EC man appears in court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend

Her body was found near Pola Park on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man is appearing in the Elliot magistrates court in the Eastern Cape on Friday after he allegedly killed his girlfriend.

The suspect's sister informed police that her sibling had allegedly murdered his partner.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said: “Police acted swiftly and took the male suspect, who is 30-years-old, to the scene.

He managed to point out where the body of the deceased was hidden in a hole under bricks. The victim’s body had visible bruises and the suspect was immediately arrested and charged with murder.”