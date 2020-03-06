DA vows to ensure dissolution of Tshwane council is avoided

The party's mayoral candidate, Randall Williams, held a briefing on the matter in Pretoria on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it would do everything it could to avoid the dissolution of the Tshwane council.

The party's mayoral candidate, Randall Williams, held a briefing on the matter in Pretoria on Friday.

On Thursday, Premier David Makhura announced that the municipality would be placed under administration amid ongoing political instability.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters and African National Congress (ANC) wanted to oust DA officer bearers through motions of no confidence but none of these had been successful.

The DA said the dissolution of the municipality would set a bad precedent for all minority councils and was now considering trying to interdict the process.

Citing legal advice, the organisation was adamant that the interventions announced by Makhura were illegitimate.

The DA said the tussle for power in the metro was a principled one, adding that the collapse of previous council sittings were coordinated strategies, which played into the hands of the ANC.

Opposition parties, however, accused the DA of holding onto power and refusing to comply with democratic processes.