Coronavirus: Your must-have checklist

JOHANNESBURG - With the first case of coronavirus confirmed in South Africa, panic, false information and lack of knowledge are likely to be heightened, which is why it's important for everyone to know what to do in case they suspect they or someone they know may be infected.

Below is a checklist that will help answer some questions you may have:

1. Have you travelled to an affected area recently, or been in contact with someone you know or work with who has travelled to affected areas?

2. Do you have any of these symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) at the same time?

3. Have you been to a doctor? Go to the hospital closest to you dealing with these cases and call ahead to tell them you're coming.

These are the hospitals designated for treatment:

Western Cape:

- Tygerberg Hospital

Gauteng:

- Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

- Steve Biko Academic Hospital

KwaZulu-Natal:

- Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg

Limpopo:

- Polokwane Hospital

Mpumalanga:

- Rob Ferreira in Mbombela (Nelspruit)

Free State:

- Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein

North West:

- Klerksdorp Hospital

Northern Cape:

- Kimberley Hospital

Eastern Cape:

- Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay

4. There's also the National Institute for Communicable Diseases hotline: The General Public Hotline Number is 0800 029 999 and operates on weekdays, Monday to Friday, from 08h00 to 16h00.

5. Have others been in contact with you? They may need to be checked out too.

6. Don't panic: Despite the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in South Africa, health authorities and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases have stressed that there's no need for alarm as it's treatable and that most people who have become infected, experience mild illness and recover.

People should, however, continue to follow hygienic practices such as regular hand washing, and if they experience the simultaneous symptoms of fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, they should seek early medical care.