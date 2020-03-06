Coronavirus: SANDF denies reports soldiers refuse to travel to Wuhan
More than a 180 South Africans in the Chinese city have indicated that they want to come home due to the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,000 lives globally.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Friday strongly denied reports that soldiers are not willing to go to Wuhan, China, to evacuate citizens - calling it "ludicrous".
More than 180 South Africans in the Chinese city have indicated that they want to come home due to the Coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 3,000 lives globally.
WATCH: Ramaphosa on first coronavirus case in SA: Be prepared, but do not panic
South Africa confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Thursday; a 38-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who travelled from Italy.
The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that SANDF members didn’t want to risk their own lives by travelling to the epicentre of the coronavirus. But, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said this couldn’t be further from the truth.
Dlamini said soldiers were trained for these kinds of missions where there was a high risk.
“We are trained for any eventuality including losing our lives, and that’s our business and responsibility. We have given the state our lives so that they can use us in any way that they would like to,” he said.
Government secured the aircraft to bring the citizens home but said it was still negotiating with other service providers for a quarantine area.
More in Local
-
School attended by KZN coronavirus patient's children closed for the day
-
ANC: Pension funds should also be used to invest in small businesses
-
CARTOON: Coronavirus Goes Viral
-
Mpianzi family has 'a good chance' of pursuing lawsuit for son’s death
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura’s office takes over fraud cases
-
SA health authorities on high alert amid first confirmed coronavirus case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.