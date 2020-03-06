Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser, face masks fly off shelves in Joburg

Some pharmacies were seeing queues of customers buying mainly hand sanitisers, face masks, wipes and hand wash while others had confirmed those supplies were already out of stock.

JOHANNESBURG - Many Joburg residents were stocking up on medical supplies, leaving the shelves empty at pharmacies and supermarkets after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had contracted the virus while on holiday in Italy.

Some pharmacies were seeing queues of customers buying mainly hand sanitisers, face masks, wipes and hand wash while others had confirmed those supplies were already out of stock.

People rushed to stores to stock up on what they considered to be essential supplies as soon as government confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the country.

• Coronavirus: What symptoms to look for

One man said that he had spent at least R10,000 on medical supplies and food in case he might have to spend a few weeks at home in self-isolation.

"I've stocked up on toilet paper and now I'm getting gloves then I'm going to get anaesthetic sprays. Food my wife has seen to - tinned food... and I've been to the chemist. I've bought enough medication for three months for all of us and my staff."

Another consumer said that it was other panic-buyers that persuaded her to take action.

"I haven't really been thinking about hand sanitiser but with the confirmation yesterday - I mean there's only been one case and that's what made me think 'let's just be cautious' because if everyone is sold out then there must be a panick buy."

While the sight of empty shelves might stir some panic, South Africans have been urged to remain calm, practice good hygiene and to seek medical advice if they had come into contact with someone who had travelled to an affected country.

WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus