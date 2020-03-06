China on the verge of defeating coronavirus, says Ambassador Lin

China’s ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian told journalists in Pretoria on Friday that China was ready to share this blueprint of success with the rest of the world.

He told journalists in Pretoria on Friday that China was ready to share this blueprint of success with the rest of the world.

It’s taken $15 billion and the gritty determination of China’s 1.4 billion people to beat the coronavirus.

Ambassador Lin Songtian said the number of new cases and deaths was dramatically down. The number of cures was encouragingly up.

However, he was shocked at the speedy and deadly spread of the virus to other countries.

On Thursday, South Africa became the 85th country to confirm that the virus had crossed its border.

This is why China is prepared to share its lessons of identifying the virus, recognising it among the population and isolating the victims and those close to them.

