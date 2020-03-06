China on the verge of defeating coronavirus, says Ambassador Lin
China’s ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian told journalists in Pretoria on Friday that China was ready to share this blueprint of success with the rest of the world.
PRETORIA - China’s ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian said his country was on the verge of declaring victory against COVID-19.
He told journalists in Pretoria on Friday that China was ready to share this blueprint of success with the rest of the world.
• Coronavirus: What symptoms to look for
It’s taken $15 billion and the gritty determination of China’s 1.4 billion people to beat the coronavirus.
Ambassador Lin Songtian said the number of new cases and deaths was dramatically down. The number of cures was encouragingly up.
However, he was shocked at the speedy and deadly spread of the virus to other countries.
On Thursday, South Africa became the 85th country to confirm that the virus had crossed its border.
This is why China is prepared to share its lessons of identifying the virus, recognising it among the population and isolating the victims and those close to them.
WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus
More in World
-
Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to 'manage anxieties'
-
WHO ‘concerned’ about increasing stigma against people who contracted COVID-19
-
At least 27 killed in attack on Afghan political rally: officials
-
China may soon lift quarantine on virus-hit Hubei province: official
-
'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously
-
US announces $8.3bn in coronavirus funding as cases surge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.