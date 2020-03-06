Auditor-General tells MPs he still feels threatened in some municipalities

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu and police commissioner Khehla Sitole have on Friday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on the auditor-general on threats against and the intimidation of officials in certain municipalities.

CAPE TOWN - The Auditor-General still feels threatened when conducting audits in some municipalities.

Three months ago, Makwetu told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts that his audit teams didn’t only get bribed, they were also threatened with violence in some municipalities.

On Friday, he repeated the claim to the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General, which has direct oversight over his office.

He said a significant majority of auditees were now going to be subjected to very probing audits, because of his office’s new powers and this angers corrupt officials.

Makwetu said Nelson Mandela Bay was one such municipality.



“This is potentially the place where we need to begin to say, let us not wait for an incident, let us take proactive steps because the auditors are now empowered to expand the application of digging deeper. We won’t just be highlighting deviations from some unprescribed procedures we were doing in the past where people could just fob them off."

The police, led by commissioner Khehla Sitole, said they were investigating a number of cases, but they were yet to be concluded.