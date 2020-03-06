View all in Latest
ACSA increases safety measures at all airports for coronavirus detection

ACSA is leading a tour at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday for members of the parliamentary health portfolio committee who are assessing facilities used to detect suspected cases.

Members of the parliamentary health portfolio committee at the OR Tambo International Airport on 6 March 2020 to assessing facilities used to detect suspected coronavirus cases. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
Members of the parliamentary health portfolio committee at the OR Tambo International Airport on 6 March 2020 to assessing facilities used to detect suspected coronavirus cases. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said it was increasing measures to detect symptoms of coronavirus from passengers who travel through all its airports.

ACSA is leading a tour at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday for members of the parliamentary health portfolio committee who are assessing facilities used to detect suspected cases.

South Africa is currently dealing with its first case of the COVID-19 virus, which was confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

OR Tambo airport is one of the most critical points of entry into South Africa - with thousands of international and regional passengers.

Members of Parliament will go on private tour of all the critical stations and view the safety measures the airport has put in place to detect any suspected cases of the coronavirus.

Timeline

