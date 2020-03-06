8 key facts from Minister's Mkhize's coronavirus update

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize strongly cautioned against panic and the spread of fake news, assuring that government has the situation under control.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefed the media on the situation at Cowan House Preparatory School in Hilton, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal after a parent of two children at the school was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The school was closed on Friday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize strongly cautioned against panic and the spread of fake news, assuring that government had the situation under control.

Here are eight key facts from what he said at the briefing:

⦁ Mkhize said the patient came into the country with no symptoms, hence nothing was picked up at the port of entry. He only developed symptoms later.

⦁ The patient was sent to Grey's Hospital for isolation. Any other case that has been noted is fake news, Mkhize says.

⦁ The patient's family has been visited by a team from a team that was trained in contact tracing.

⦁ Anyone who has been in contact with them was being observed.

⦁ Those who were on the same flight as the patient were urged to come forward as well to be checked. If any of them were also positive, they would be isolated.

⦁ "Government is in a position to deal with it [the virus]," Mkhize said.

⦁ "The best way government can fight coronavirus is an alert community which responds to guidelines... that doesn't stigmatise those that are affected," he said.

⦁ Government will not be testing any of the children in the school.