3 children arrested for stealing equipment worth R90k from NC school

They are aged 10, 11 and 15.

CAPE TOWN - Three children have been apprehended for stealing from a primary school in Keimoes in the Northern Cape.

They are aged 10, 11 and 15.

The police's Sergio Kock said the stolen items were valued at about R91,000.

“Two laptops and 20 tablets were found from the Keimoes school. The suspects were found in an abandoned house."

The boys were being assessed by a probation officer and were in the care of their parents.