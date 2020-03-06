2 Hawks members among 5 killed in NW cash-in-transit heist shootout

The specialised police unit responded to a robbery in Mahikeng when a gang targeted a cash van.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people, including two Hawks members, died in a cash-in-transit heist shootout in the North West on Thursday.

The specialised police unit responded to a robbery in Mahikeng when a gang targeted a cash van.

The Hawks’ Delen Koonin was shot dead during a shootout with the robbers.

Later in the afternoon, another Hawks member died and three suspects while they chased after the gang in Ventersdorp.

The Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said they arrested four people.