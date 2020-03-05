Wits agrees to provide beds to stranded students - SRC

Student leaders clashed with the university's management over the failure to fund registered students and leaving numerous beds unoccupied.

JOHANNESBURG - The Wits student representative council (SRC) said that the institution had agreed to provide beds to homeless students despite funding challenges.

There was a mass student protest on Wednesday over the lack of accommodation.

Student leaders clashed with the university's management over the failure to fund registered students and leaving numerous beds unoccupied.

SRC president Thuto Gabaphethe said that they would not rest until all registered students were allocated housing.

"People cannot be sleeping in labs when there are university beds that are vacant. Whether this needs to be financed or not, it does not make sense that we have beds that are not filled and we have someone sleeping in a lab. So we have committed to say those beds will be filled."

WATCH: Wits students shut down financial aid office over NSFAS payment delays