Wits agrees to provide beds to stranded students - SRC
Student leaders clashed with the university's management over the failure to fund registered students and leaving numerous beds unoccupied.
JOHANNESBURG - The Wits student representative council (SRC) said that the institution had agreed to provide beds to homeless students despite funding challenges.
There was a mass student protest on Wednesday over the lack of accommodation.
Student leaders clashed with the university's management over the failure to fund registered students and leaving numerous beds unoccupied.
SRC president Thuto Gabaphethe said that they would not rest until all registered students were allocated housing.
"People cannot be sleeping in labs when there are university beds that are vacant. Whether this needs to be financed or not, it does not make sense that we have beds that are not filled and we have someone sleeping in a lab. So we have committed to say those beds will be filled."
WATCH: Wits students shut down financial aid office over NSFAS payment delays
More in Local
-
Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health
-
Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
-
Rand falls after SA confirms first coronavirus case
-
'Sangena': SA tweeps see funny side of coronavirus in SA
-
Makhura 'ready to defend' decision to place Tshwane under administration
-
Santaco testimony at Taxi Inquiry heard in camera
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.