Why there's no need to panic about the coronavirus in SA

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Why there's no need to panic about the coronavirus in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Bhekisisa coronavirus health reporter Aisha Abdool Karim breaks down why South African's should remain calm about the coronavirus. She gives tips on what symptoms to look for, prevention methods and what to do if you suspect you are infected.

This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Following the confirmation of South Africa's first coronavirus case, Bhekisisa health reporter Aisha Abdool Karim breaks down why South African's should remain calm about the virus.

She gives tips on what symptoms to look for, prevention methods and what to do if you suspect you are infected.

WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA