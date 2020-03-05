Why there's no need to panic about the coronavirus in SA
JOHANNESBURG - Bhekisisa coronavirus health reporter Aisha Abdool Karim breaks down why South African's should remain calm about the coronavirus. She gives tips on what symptoms to look for, prevention methods and what to do if you suspect you are infected.
JOHANNESBURG - Following the confirmation of South Africa's first coronavirus case, Bhekisisa health reporter Aisha Abdool Karim breaks down why South African's should remain calm about the virus.
She gives tips on what symptoms to look for, prevention methods and what to do if you suspect you are infected.
WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus
Timeline
-
In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus
-
LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus: 'Effect will be big. South Africans will need to be prepared' - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa on first coronavirus case in SA: Be prepared, but do not panic
-
Athletics SA focused on Olympic preparations amid coronavirus fears
More in Local
-
DA considering legal option after Tshwane council placed under administration
-
Nkomo-Ralehoko allocates R349m to fighter GBV in Gauteng
-
IEC eyes legal framework to guide digital media use in elections
-
Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health
-
Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
-
Rand falls after SA confirms first coronavirus case
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.