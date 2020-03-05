Why there's no need to panic about the coronavirus in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Bhekisisa coronavirus health reporter Aisha Abdool Karim breaks down why South African's should remain calm about the coronavirus. She gives tips on what symptoms to look for, prevention methods and what to do if you suspect you are infected.

WATCH: In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus