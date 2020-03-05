Thabani Mzolo sentenced to life for murdering ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo
On Wednesday, the Mangosuthu University of Technology student was found guilty of the 2018 murder.
DURBAN - Thabani Mzolo has been sentenced to life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo and slapped with a total 28 years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.
His lawyer, Bonokwakhe Dlamini, has told the Durban High Court that his client was remorseful but judge Nompumelelo Radebe refuted this claim, saying if that was the case the notion of remorse would have to be redefined.
Mzolo was seen giggling as Radebe handed down her ruling.
This while students and staff members were gathered outside the court calling for the maximum sentence to be imposed.
Dlamini earlier appealed for leniency, saying his 26-year-old client was young and therefore a suitable candidate for rehabilitation.
However, Radebe was having none of it, adding Mzolo was old enough to understand the consequences of his actions when he killed Khumalo.
Radebe said Mzolo was a cold and calculated murderer.
Khumalo's sister Mabongi Myeni said the sentence had brought the family closure.
