Taxi industry, Gauteng Transport Authority to receive R157bn: Nkomo-Ralehoko

The MEC said Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo would outline the details of the support.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has allocated R157 billion to the support of the taxi industry and the work of the Gauteng Transport Authority.

Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled the 2020/2021 financial year budget of R142.4 billion on Thursday morning.

Roads and transport have been allocated R8.8 billion for this year’s budget.

As part of the budget, public transport operations have been given R2.599 billion to fund services like the Rea Vaya and Areyeng bus systems.

In a surprising move, Nkomo-Ralehoko also made provision for the taxi industry in this year’s budget as per request from Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

Over the 2020 MTEF, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) budget will amount to R457.7 billion, of which R142.4 billion is appropriated for 2020/21, R153.2 billion in 2021/22 and R162.1 billion in 2022/23. #GPBudget2020 pic.twitter.com/yiSdrczH3P — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) March 5, 2020

“You said to us, you want us to assist because we want to support the taxi industry.”

This comes after the commission into taxi violence on Wednesday heard how taxi operators were not supported with training for drivers.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chairman in Gauteng Johannes Mkhonza told the commission how the lack of literacy among operators, even the executives of associations, was a catalyst for taxi violence.