System vulnerable but Eskom predicts no load shedding for Thursday
The power utility said there had been fewer unplanned breakdowns, which had helped to boost available capacity.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said load shedding would not be implemented on Thursday despite a constrained generation system.
Eskom has managed to stave off load shedding for some days now.
However, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable.
“Should there be any negative changes to the generation system performance, we might have to implement load shedding at short notice, but things are looking up and good today.”
