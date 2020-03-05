South African living in Wuhan says details about repatriation under wraps

Amy Pittaway, who's a teacher, said her bags were packed as she's one of several South Africans waiting to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus.

CAPE TOWN - A South African who is currently living in Wuhan in China said details about the planned repatriation were under wraps.

Amy Pittaway, who's a teacher, said her bags were packed as she's one of several South Africans waiting to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus.

“They’re saying they’re not going to tell us until the last moment because we can’t talk to media about it. They’re quite hush-hush about it.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that the South Africans stranded in Wuhan to be repatriated.

Ramaphosa said the decision followed several requests from South Africans living in the city. At this stage, 132 of them have expressed the desire to return to South Africa.

Citizens and foreigners have been in lockdown in China for more than a month, with many governments sending planes to evacuate their citizens amid fears of the virus outbreak.

WATCH: A day in the lives of South Africans in Wuhan