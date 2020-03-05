Several buildings in WC, Joburg to be turned into safe houses for GBV victims

Government said it was vital to create spaces where victims could go after they've walked away from abusive relationships.

CAPE TOWN - Government on Wednesday said it was time for decisive action to root out gender-based violence (GBV).

Ministers Patricia de Lille and Lindiwe Zulu are putting their heads together to help victims.



Several unused government buildings will be turned into safe houses for victims of abuse.

Government said it was vital to create spaces where victims can go after they've walked away from abusive relationships.

De Lille announced six properties in the Western Cape would be opened up as shelters.

“Hopefully by providing all of the safe spaces, as government, we can go beyond just talking about a rapid response to gender-based violence.”

These facilities will be located on the Garden Route, West Coast and Central Karoo.

Two safe houses in Gauteng will be located in the Johannesburg metro.

Social Development Minister Zulu said it was time to uncover the root cause of the violent attacks on women and children.

“We must accept the fact that we're dealing with a sick society. In our midst we have people who walk around wounded, I don't know what makes them to be so brutal in the manner in which they do this thing."

Services the victims will receive at these facilities include psycho-social support, healthcare and legal services.