Santaco testimony at Taxi Inquiry heard in camera

JOHANNESBURG - Testimony at the taxi commission of inquiry continued to be heard in camera on Thursday, following an application by the South African Taxi Council (Santaco).

Inquiry chairperson Justice Jeremiah Shongwe said the application was brought by Santaco at the last minute.

It follows evidence heard on Wednesday from Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza about how easy it was to acquire operating licenses, even for by ex-convicts and others with histories of violence.

Without warning, the media were asked to vacate the premises in Parktown after Santaco applied to the commission for Mkhonza's testimony to be heard in camera.

Mkhonza has been testifying about his challenging role in the taxi industry.

He blamed the lack of vetting of new entrants into the Gauteng taxi industry as one of the reasons behind the deadly clashes between rival associations.

The taxi boss called for government intervention because people did as they pleased in the taxi business.



Justice Shongwe granted Santaco's application without explaining why: “If there is any media camera, we request you to excuse us.”

The commission is investigating the underlying causes of the ongoing killings in the taxi industry.