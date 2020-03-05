Santaco testimony at Taxi Inquiry heard in camera
Inquiry chairperson Justice Jeremiah Shongwe said the application was brought by Santaco at the last minute.
JOHANNESBURG - Testimony at the taxi commission of inquiry continued to be heard in camera on Thursday, following an application by the South African Taxi Council (Santaco).
Inquiry chairperson Justice Jeremiah Shongwe said the application was brought by Santaco at the last minute.
It follows evidence heard on Wednesday from Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza about how easy it was to acquire operating licenses, even for by ex-convicts and others with histories of violence.
Without warning, the media were asked to vacate the premises in Parktown after Santaco applied to the commission for Mkhonza's testimony to be heard in camera.
Mkhonza has been testifying about his challenging role in the taxi industry.
He blamed the lack of vetting of new entrants into the Gauteng taxi industry as one of the reasons behind the deadly clashes between rival associations.
The taxi boss called for government intervention because people did as they pleased in the taxi business.
Justice Shongwe granted Santaco's application without explaining why: “If there is any media camera, we request you to excuse us.”
The commission is investigating the underlying causes of the ongoing killings in the taxi industry.
More in Local
-
Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health
-
Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
-
Rand falls after SA confirms first coronavirus case
-
'Sangena': SA tweeps see funny side of coronavirus in SA
-
Makhura 'ready to defend' decision to place Tshwane under administration
-
Murdered Sibusiso Dakuse remembered as a fun kid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.