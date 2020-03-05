'Sangena': SA tweeps see funny side of coronavirus in SA
While the news has naturally alerted many to be on top of the information about what symptoms to look out for, Twitter has lightened the mood a bit.
JOHANNESBURG - While the seriousness of South Africa's first coronavirus case cannot be expressed enough, the public has taken to Twitter to do what they know best - have a bit of a laugh to calm panic.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first positive case on Thursday.
In a statement, he said that the patient was a 38-year-old male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.
The patient went to a doctor on 3 March with symptoms of fever, headaches, malaise, a sore throat and a cough.
Mkhize said that the patient had been in self-isolation since then.
While the news has naturally alerted many to be on tops of the information about what symptoms to look out for, Twitter has lightened the mood a bit.
Dr Mkhize: The Corona virus has entered South Africa— Sibongiseni (@Sbongiseni_G) March 5, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/Q9AbGa3O9p
Coronavirus said: pic.twitter.com/xFQ7jKFvBe— STUPID LOVE (@moesuttle) March 5, 2020
The Rona arriving in Africa after they said it wouldn’t come: pic.twitter.com/bTkj96o8wP— Meredith Grey (@Wangqhazar) March 5, 2020
Corona virus to SA pic.twitter.com/nyGnzda2yR— IG: Lungile_Thembo (@Lungii_T) March 5, 2020
nobody: ...— 𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑲𝑨’𝑫 (@lindoparis) March 5, 2020
corona virus to South Africa: pic.twitter.com/s9y2Ru7wbX
How South Africans will deal with #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/weBkfnPHkd— Sunshine 🌞😍 (@SanaKerin) March 5, 2020
How South African Hospitals will be dealing with #CoronaVirusSA #Lasizwe pic.twitter.com/syYMKA2753— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 5, 2020
To think that I’ve been saving for Durban July 😭😭 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/s6Zl30FwlG— THABANG 🐐🍍🗿 (@ThabangCyber) March 5, 2020
Patiently waiting for south Africans to start a Corona virus challenge ,phela those people are crazy #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/QoaOg1uLQR— Twin affiliated II (@AffiliatedIi) March 5, 2020
More in Local
-
Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health
-
Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
-
Rand falls after SA confirms first coronavirus case
-
Makhura 'ready to defend' decision to place Tshwane under administration
-
Santaco testimony at Taxi Inquiry heard in camera
-
Murdered Sibusiso Dakuse remembered as a fun kid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.