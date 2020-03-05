'Sangena': SA tweeps see funny side of coronavirus in SA

While the news has naturally alerted many to be on top of the information about what symptoms to look out for, Twitter has lightened the mood a bit.

JOHANNESBURG - While the seriousness of South Africa's first coronavirus case cannot be expressed enough, the public has taken to Twitter to do what they know best - have a bit of a laugh to calm panic.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the first positive case on Thursday.

In a statement, he said that the patient was a 38-year-old male from KwaZulu-Natal who travelled to Italy with his wife. The couple were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.

The patient went to a doctor on 3 March with symptoms of fever, headaches, malaise, a sore throat and a cough.

Mkhize said that the patient had been in self-isolation since then.

Dr Mkhize: The Corona virus has entered South Africa

