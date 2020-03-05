SA’s business confidence increases in Feb
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (Sacci) monthly business confidence index rose to 92.7% in February from 92.2% in January.
JOHANNESBURG - South African business confidence has increased due to lower inflation as well as increase volumes of merchandise imports and new vehicles sales.
Sacci said the slight rise indicated that the business climate, although gloomy, was battling the odds of a tight financial environment and subdued economy.
The organisation's Alan Mukoki said: “We do see a sense from the government’s point of view, even though the plans might not be very clear, but there is a sense of urgency around we need to do something. That is a good start and that level of confidence must be followed up by practical projects on the ground.”
