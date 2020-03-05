Recalled JMPD recruits threaten to protest
Mayor Geoff Makhubo's office said they were not ready, but they were passed out to bolster someone's personal agenda at the time.
JOHANNESBURG - A storm is brewing at the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) with some of the 1,083 recruits who were recalled to the academy to go through training again now threatening to protest.
The recruits graduated two days before former Mayor Herman Mashaba stepped down last November.
DA councillor and former MMC Michael Sun said their recall was senseless and pure politicking.
Mayor Geoff Makhubo's office said they were not ready, but they were passed out to bolster someone's personal agenda at the time.
Before their passing-out parade, JMPD trainees told Eyewitness News they had filed grievances, saying they would go for weeks without attending any classes.
Sun is aware of the grievances.
“There were indeed grievances related to several issues that came to our attention, but that doesn’t mean the entire 1,083 personnel will go back to the academy."
Dimpho (not her real name) said she was one of the recalled recruits.
“We only have one shirt, one pair of pants, one pair of socks and one pair of boots; we don't have jerseys. We’ve done our files and they are competent. We’ve been sent back there since like three weeks ago and we sit under trees the whole day. We’ve done shooting range and we’re competent.”
Some of the recruits have told EWN that the return to training meant their salaries would be cut and they couldn't meet obligations that they had now entered into.
A senior JMPD officer told EWN that academy officials must be held accountable and the department must accept that the blunder was not the recruits' fault.
More in Local
-
Family of slain Uyinene Mrwetyana takes legal action against Post Office
-
After Tshwane placed under administration, ANC wants decisive by-election win
-
Taxi industry, Gauteng Transport Authority to receive R157bn: Nkomo-Ralehoko
-
WATCH LIVE: MPs debate coronavirus in Parliament
-
Mkhize confirms first positive coronavirus case in SA
-
Malema: Black businesses is ‘too comfy’ managing ‘white economy’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.