Recalled JMPD recruits threaten to protest

JOHANNESBURG - A storm is brewing at the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) with some of the 1,083 recruits who were recalled to the academy to go through training again now threatening to protest.

The recruits graduated two days before former Mayor Herman Mashaba stepped down last November.

DA councillor and former MMC Michael Sun said their recall was senseless and pure politicking.

Mayor Geoff Makhubo's office said they were not ready, but they were passed out to bolster someone's personal agenda at the time.

Before their passing-out parade, JMPD trainees told Eyewitness News they had filed grievances, saying they would go for weeks without attending any classes.

Sun is aware of the grievances.

“There were indeed grievances related to several issues that came to our attention, but that doesn’t mean the entire 1,083 personnel will go back to the academy."

Dimpho (not her real name) said she was one of the recalled recruits.

“We only have one shirt, one pair of pants, one pair of socks and one pair of boots; we don't have jerseys. We’ve done our files and they are competent. We’ve been sent back there since like three weeks ago and we sit under trees the whole day. We’ve done shooting range and we’re competent.”

Some of the recruits have told EWN that the return to training meant their salaries would be cut and they couldn't meet obligations that they had now entered into.

A senior JMPD officer told EWN that academy officials must be held accountable and the department must accept that the blunder was not the recruits' fault.