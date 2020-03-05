Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa confirming its first case of the coronavirus would have an impact on the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the effect of the coronavirus in South Africa was going to be big and South Africans needed to be prepared for it.
He spoke to the media following confirmation of the country’s first case in KwaZulu-Natal.
Ramaphosa said that the Department of Health and the NICD had shown they were prepared but the country was already feeling the impact on travel.
The Health Department confirmed on Thursday that a 38-year-old man returning with his wife from Italy had tested positive.
They were among a group of ten people travelling together.
"It will have a negative impact on the economy which, as we all know, is already in a precarious situation."
However, he was confident that South Africa was prepared.
"I would like to applaud the capability of the NICD for having acted very quickly and swiftly and having informed the minister, who immediately informed me. We did this so that there should not be panic."
The president said that South Africans must be alert and continue to practice basic hygiene such as frequently washing hands.
