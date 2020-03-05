'Pattern of negligent decisions led to Enock Mpianzi’s death'

The 13-year-old died after being swept away at a school camp at the Nyati lodge, in Brits, North West, in January.

JOHANNESBURG - The law firm that conducted a forensic investigation into the death of Enock Mpianzi has recommended both Parktown Boys’ High School and Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge be held liable for his death.

The probe also found that the principal, teachers, camp facilitators and the school governing body were reckless and negligent.

The 13-year-old was on a grade 8 orientation camp at the Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in Brits, North West, in January when a makeshift raft he and his classmates built overturned in a river.

WATCH: Report names those who should be held liable for Enock Mpianzi's death

The report reveals how a pattern of negligent decisions led to his death.

These include no permission for the camp, the boys having no life jackets, while the camp management's version of events was untrue.

Lead investigator from the law firm Peter Harris said all involved must be held liable.

“The fact that with those deaths at that camp, learners in this instance from this school were sent down a river in which there were strong currents that they couldn’t stand without life jackets, is beyond comprehension.”

Harris said the school was also negligent for several reasons.

“We find that the camp was reckless in the extreme in allowing the boys to go in the river in those conditions without life jackets. We find the school and educators equally negligent in not stopping the exercise because they knew it would end up in the river as the agenda for the camp said 'river swim'.”

It also found that four other people had died at the lodge in water-related incidents prior to Mpianzi’s drowning.

Read: Executive summary of the report into the death of Enock Mpianzi

Enock Mpianzi Death Executive Summary Report by Janice Healing on Scribd