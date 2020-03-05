No need to panic over coronavirus, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to the country's first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded that swift action by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in dealing with the country's first case of Covid-19.
Ramaphosa addressed the media after arriving at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Thursday.
The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.
The man was currently in the care of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in KwaZulu-Natal.
The president urged South Africans not to panic.
"We are gearing up more and more as a country. The report I received from the Minister of Health has demonstrated to me that we can be more alert and we can go to higher levels of alert. We did this in terms of revealing this immediately so that there should not be panic."
WATCH: Ramaphosa on first coronavirus case in SA: Be prepared, but do not panic
Timeline
-
In 2 minutes: Why no one in SA should panic about coronavirus
-
LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus: 'Effect will be big. South Africans will need to be prepared' - Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa on first coronavirus case in SA: Be prepared, but do not panic
-
Athletics SA focused on Olympic preparations amid coronavirus fears
More in Local
-
Gauteng finance dept allocates almost 50% of budget towards health
-
Ramaphosa: Effect of coronavirus in SA will be big
-
Rand falls after SA confirms first coronavirus case
-
'Sangena': SA tweeps see funny side of coronavirus in SA
-
Makhura 'ready to defend' decision to place Tshwane under administration
-
Santaco testimony at Taxi Inquiry heard in camera
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.