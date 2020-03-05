No need to panic over coronavirus, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to the country's first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded that swift action by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in dealing with the country's first case of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa addressed the media after arriving at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Thursday.

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.

The man was currently in the care of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in KwaZulu-Natal.

The president urged South Africans not to panic.

"We are gearing up more and more as a country. The report I received from the Minister of Health has demonstrated to me that we can be more alert and we can go to higher levels of alert. We did this in terms of revealing this immediately so that there should not be panic."

