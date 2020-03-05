No need to panic over coronavirus, says Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

No need to panic over coronavirus, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts to the country's first confirmed case of the coronavirus.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the occasion of the presentation of credentials by Heads of Mission accredited to SA in Pretoria on 28 January 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the occasion of the presentation of credentials by Heads of Mission accredited to SA in Pretoria on 28 January 2020. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has applauded that swift action by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in dealing with the country's first case of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa addressed the media after arriving at the Waterkloof Airforce Base on Thursday.

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.

The man was currently in the care of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in KwaZulu-Natal.

The president urged South Africans not to panic.

"We are gearing up more and more as a country. The report I received from the Minister of Health has demonstrated to me that we can be more alert and we can go to higher levels of alert. We did this in terms of revealing this immediately so that there should not be panic."

WATCH: Ramaphosa on first coronavirus case in SA: Be prepared, but do not panic

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA