Nkomo-Ralehoko allocates R349m to fighter GBV in Gauteng
Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her R142.4 billion budget on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has allocated R349 million to the fight against gender-based violence.
Social development has been allocated R5.7 billlion.
Social development has been allocated R5.7 billlion.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said this would also be allocated to programmes for children in conflict with the law.
“Gender-based violence remains a shameful aspect of our society and must be confronted in whatever form it manifests in. Over the 2020 MTF, a total of R89 million is devoted to the actualisation of gender-based violence. Some of the elements, which include gender training of law enforcement officers.”
