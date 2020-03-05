Nkomo-Ralehoko allocates R349m to fighter GBV in Gauteng

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her R142.4 billion budget on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has allocated R349 million to the fight against gender-based violence.

Nkomo-Ralehoko tabled her R142.4 billion budget on Thursday.

Social development has been allocated R5.7 billlion.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said this would also be allocated to programmes for children in conflict with the law.

“Gender-based violence remains a shameful aspect of our society and must be confronted in whatever form it manifests in. Over the 2020 MTF, a total of R89 million is devoted to the actualisation of gender-based violence. Some of the elements, which include gender training of law enforcement officers.”