Murdered Sibusiso Dakuse remembered as a fun kid

Twelve-year-old Sibusiso Dukase's body was found days after he was reported missing last week.

A portrait of Sibusiso Dukase memorialized in his family home in Imizamo Yethu, Hout Bay. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The family members of a murdered Hout Bay boy said that they could not believe their rising star was gone.

Twelve-year-old Sibusiso Dukase's body was found days after he was reported missing last week.

Marvin Minnaar (230, who was known to the deceased, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Wandisile Ndzokayi believed that Minnaar befriended his son at a nearby sports field.

"When I asked the guy [Minnaar] if he knows Sibusiso he said no, he doesn't know Sibusiso but he sees Sibusiso when he is at the field with other kids. Sibusiso did not play basketball. But while other kids would play basketball, he would be playing on the sidelines."

He said that his son was more interested in singing and playing.

"[He was] always a fun kid. He liked playing when he is with other kids... He even liked playing teacher and he liked dancing by himself... We will miss him as a family."

The Imizamo Yethu community on Wednesday held a memorial service for the child.

Timeline

