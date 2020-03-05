Mkhize: KZN coronavirus patient's family to be quarantined, tested

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mkhize: KZN coronavirus patient's family to be quarantined, tested

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @NationalNhi/Twitter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @NationalNhi/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the family of the country's Covid-19 patient would be quarantined and tested for the virus.

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.

The man was currently in the care of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said that they had everything under control.

"He's already on site. They're tracing all the possible contacts and therefore making sure that all those who might be immediately in contact with the patient are tested once they are in quarantine but obviously all we need to go through a wider search of contacts."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA