Mkhize: KZN coronavirus patient's family to be quarantined, tested

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the family of the country's Covid-19 patient would be quarantined and tested for the virus.

The Health Department on Thursday confirmed that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive after returning from Italy.

The man was currently in the care of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mkhize said that they had everything under control.

"He's already on site. They're tracing all the possible contacts and therefore making sure that all those who might be immediately in contact with the patient are tested once they are in quarantine but obviously all we need to go through a wider search of contacts."