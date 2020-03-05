MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will have to prioritise the Department of Health, which has been bleeding funds for medical-legal claims.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is set to deliver the provincial budget on Thursday morning.

The budget is much anticipated after Premier David Makhura's promise-based State of the Province Address last week.

During his Sopa, Makhura announced his goals and targets over the medium term, outlining each department’s plans.

This included the promise of creating over 35,000 jobs over the next three years and the commitment of giving away 10,000 service stands to qualifying Gauteng residents.

But now MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will have to put these plans on paper and make the numbers work.

She will have to prioritise the Department of Health, which has been bleeding funds for medical-legal claims.

And she is likely to reassign funds from infrastructure, which is not yet ready to be implemented.