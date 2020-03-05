MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
Go

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget

Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will have to prioritise the Department of Health, which has been bleeding funds for medical-legal claims.

Gauteng MEC for Finance & e-Government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Picture: Gauteng Treasury/Facebook.
Gauteng MEC for Finance & e-Government Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. Picture: Gauteng Treasury/Facebook.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is set to deliver the provincial budget on Thursday morning.

The budget is much anticipated after Premier David Makhura's promise-based State of the Province Address last week.

During his Sopa, Makhura announced his goals and targets over the medium term, outlining each department’s plans.

This included the promise of creating over 35,000 jobs over the next three years and the commitment of giving away 10,000 service stands to qualifying Gauteng residents.

But now MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will have to put these plans on paper and make the numbers work.

She will have to prioritise the Department of Health, which has been bleeding funds for medical-legal claims.

And she is likely to reassign funds from infrastructure, which is not yet ready to be implemented.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA