MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko to deliver Gauteng’s budget
Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will have to prioritise the Department of Health, which has been bleeding funds for medical-legal claims.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is set to deliver the provincial budget on Thursday morning.
The budget is much anticipated after Premier David Makhura's promise-based State of the Province Address last week.
During his Sopa, Makhura announced his goals and targets over the medium term, outlining each department’s plans.
This included the promise of creating over 35,000 jobs over the next three years and the commitment of giving away 10,000 service stands to qualifying Gauteng residents.
But now MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko will have to put these plans on paper and make the numbers work.
She will have to prioritise the Department of Health, which has been bleeding funds for medical-legal claims.
And she is likely to reassign funds from infrastructure, which is not yet ready to be implemented.
More in Politics
-
EFF: Malema, Mamabolo settlement a victory for GBV victims
-
eThekwini Municipality performing better since Gumede’s axing - Zikalala
-
KZN Premier Zikalala confident SAA will resume Durban operations
-
DA looking at legal options to stop govt using pension funds to save Eskom
-
Malema reaches settlement with Mamabolo in defamation case
-
1,083 JMPD recruits caught in crossfire of ANC-DA power tussle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.